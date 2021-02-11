State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 38,214 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,735 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 38,214 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HP were worth $22,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of HP by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,547,000 after buying an additional 353,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HP by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after buying an additional 2,851,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,930,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $150,596,000 after buying an additional 103,167 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of HP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 5,493,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $104,328,000 after buying an additional 246,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HP by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,897,367 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $93,001,000 after buying an additional 793,649 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $453,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

