State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Aptiv worth $21,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,871,848,000 after acquiring an additional 947,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,026,006,000 after acquiring an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,329,000 after acquiring an additional 145,544 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $465,868,000 after acquiring an additional 83,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,586,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,412,000 after acquiring an additional 370,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $149.89 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $152.78. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.61.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

