State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $24.07 Million Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,938 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NIO were worth $24,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $84,880,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,626,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,650,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,437,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,343,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $61.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

