State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $25,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN stock opened at $605.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $634.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $551.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.63.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Barclays upped their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.71.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.