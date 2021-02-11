State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $38.90 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 134.14 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

