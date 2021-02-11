State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $115.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $139.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

