State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $1,332,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAN stock opened at $94.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.15. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $97.68.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAN shares. Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

