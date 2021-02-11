State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $4,685,802.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,270,884.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,663,515.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,347 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,987 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA opened at $169.53 on Thursday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $83.57 and a 1 year high of $171.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.