State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,157. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZION opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.58.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

