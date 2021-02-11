State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,997 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,024 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 176,358 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DKS opened at $77.70 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,476.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $185,490.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,860 shares of company stock worth $12,308,334. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.48.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

