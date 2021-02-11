State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 800 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $42.80 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $11,381,718.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 310,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,482,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $911,684.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,994 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,708.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,160 shares of company stock worth $27,138,417. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

