Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

SBUX traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.52. 79,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,302,848. The stock has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

