Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.65

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 29130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

