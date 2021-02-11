Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.65

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 29130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.
