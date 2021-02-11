Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

