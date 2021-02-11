Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $683.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will report sales of $683.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $694.20 million and the lowest is $675.64 million. Stantec posted sales of $682.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stantec by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,974 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Stantec by 94.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 459,396 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 323,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Stantec by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 428,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 226,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. 75,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,900. Stantec has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.