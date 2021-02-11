Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $647,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.36.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $177.30 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

