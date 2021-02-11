Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Gap Down to $56.00

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.00, but opened at $54.10. Staffline Group shares last traded at $54.10, with a volume of 38,414 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Staffline Group in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The stock has a market cap of £34.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.98.

About Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

