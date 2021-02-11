Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Gap Down to $56.00

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.00, but opened at $54.10. Staffline Group shares last traded at $54.10, with a volume of 38,414 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Staffline Group in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The stock has a market cap of £34.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.98.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

