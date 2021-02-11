Stacey Giamalis Sells 16,000 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $880,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Stacey Giamalis sold 12,979 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $632,207.09.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Stacey Giamalis sold 7,499 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $337,604.98.

On Monday, November 30th, Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,080.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $178,800.00.

NYSE:PD opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -74.78 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

