SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $66.31. 31,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

