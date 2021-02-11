SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 29,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 46,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 141,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.86. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

