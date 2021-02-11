SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 579.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

NEE opened at $83.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

