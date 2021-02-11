SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,200 Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,140 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,813 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 10,954.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,689,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,724 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 556.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after buying an additional 1,315,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,777,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after buying an additional 1,306,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock worth $103,499,393 over the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

