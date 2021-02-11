SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 8,166.7% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SQIDF opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. SQI Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.44.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. It offers a range of multiplexed products and services, including detecting and quantifying proteins, antibodies, and DNA. The company provides sqidworks, a workhorse system that enables to load plates and get report; sqidlite, a benchtop system, which allows processing one plate per run; and sqid-X that accesses various multiplexing power of Ig_plex technology with its semi-automated system.

