Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.6% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRC opened at $41.02 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

