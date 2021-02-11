Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Issues Earnings Results

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

SAVE stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

