Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) Shares Gap Down to $245.50

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $245.50, but opened at $235.00. Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) shares last traded at $259.50, with a volume of 1,101,639 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 256.40 ($3.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 254.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 272.63. The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15.

In related news, insider Paula Bell acquired 50,000 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £128,500 ($167,886.07). Insiders purchased 50,097 shares of company stock valued at $12,875,072 in the last quarter.

About Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L)

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

