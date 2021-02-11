Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Investec upgraded Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of SPMYY opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Spirent Communications has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

