SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Stock Price Up 0.4%

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.58 and last traded at $36.24. Approximately 21,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 31,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.