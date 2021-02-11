SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $150.93

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $150.93 and last traded at $150.93, with a volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.98.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,224,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

