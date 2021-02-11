SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.30

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.30 and last traded at $47.30, with a volume of 53447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,750,000 after buying an additional 1,068,171 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,786,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,919,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3,205.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 246,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,444,000.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

