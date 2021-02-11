SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.28

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 5913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 53,470 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 520,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

