SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

RWO opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

