South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,565,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,359,000 after acquiring an additional 174,780 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of South State by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,130,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of South State by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 153,770 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of South State by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 339,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $786,563.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 180,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,185,720.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,123 shares of company stock worth $3,168,271. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

South State stock opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $82.35.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

