South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NYSE SJI opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3,325.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

