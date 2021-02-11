Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Sony by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Sony stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.65. 5,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,201. The company has a market capitalization of $139.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.68. Sony Co. has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

