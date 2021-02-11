Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SONO has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

SONO stock traded up $5.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 770,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. Sonos has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sonos will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $1,693,552.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 76,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $1,931,664.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,134.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 763,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,210. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

