Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $62.20 and last traded at $61.79, with a volume of 771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth $40,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

