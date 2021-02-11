Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)’s share price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 1,266,415 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,038,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.