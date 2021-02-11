Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOI. B. Riley raised their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.22.

SOI stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.21 million, a PE ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.7% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

