SolarCoin Trading Down 6.6% This Week (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $174.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,180,062 coins and its circulating supply is 63,004,443 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

