Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $80.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Snap traded as high as $65.32 and last traded at $64.96, with a volume of 173028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.78.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Snap from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Snap to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Huber Research upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $3,538,323.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares in the company, valued at $75,352,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 536,269 shares of company stock worth $23,425,650.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $93.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.