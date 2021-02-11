Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells $154,544.82 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Snap stock opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.47 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $65.32.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snap from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,866 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $115,673,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $81,224,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 47.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.