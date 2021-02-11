Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 6,800.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Snam stock remained flat at $$10.67 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,153. Snam has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $11.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62.
About Snam
