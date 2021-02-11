Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 6,800.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Snam stock remained flat at $$10.67 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,153. Snam has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $11.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

