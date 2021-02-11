Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz Sells 27,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $2,088,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,148.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Wednesday, December 30th, Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,756,750.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,038,300.00.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $77.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -81.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.