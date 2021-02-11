Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to report sales of $19.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.73 million. Smart Sand reported sales of $47.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year sales of $116.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.73 million to $116.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $136.44 million, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $155.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Smart Sand had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,102,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,172.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 177.6% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37,965 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 291,392 shares during the period. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,783,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SND opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $119.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.09.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

