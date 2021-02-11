Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will announce earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.30. Sleep Number reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $52.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Sleep Number stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.94. 482,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,035. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $127.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average is $67.64.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $2,603,783. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

