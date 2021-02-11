Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WORK. Morgan Stanley upgraded Slack Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Slack Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays cut Slack Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut Slack Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.95.

NYSE WORK opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of -74.24 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,252 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $52,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,569.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,976,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 990,792 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,746 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,857,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,921,000 after acquiring an additional 808,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,238 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 197.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,044,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316,364 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 153.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,626,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,549,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,652,000 after purchasing an additional 745,320 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

