Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Increased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 275,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,147,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,956,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 121,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,020. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $185.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.24. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $189.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.