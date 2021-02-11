Skycoin One Day Volume Reaches $795,448.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last week, Skycoin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $21.27 million and $795,448.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00052433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.00283984 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00119854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00074287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00088247 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00201199 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

