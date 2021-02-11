Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Skechers have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is witnessing a year-over-year decline in its top and bottom line that continued in the fourth quarter of 2020. This might be attributed to the adverse impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the company’s earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the quarter after three consecutive beats. Sales decline along with higher costs marred operating margin and the bottom line. Additionally, soft direct-to-consumer sales dented the top line. Management further notified that the business will continue to be marred by the pandemic in the first half of 2021. Nevertheless, the company’s e-commerce business has been flourishing as it continues to invest in enhancing capabilities. The company is on track to complete the update of its point-of-sales system.”

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SKX. 140166 downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

SKX opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at $2,196,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 167,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 12,163.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.